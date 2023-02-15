US Watchdog To Review United Airlines Flight Mishap Near Hawaii

- The National Transportation Safety Board proposed to formally review the United Airlines Holdings, Inc UAL flight mishap that dropped toward the Pacific Ocean shortly after taking off from Hawaii in December.
- It expects to have a preliminary report ready in two to three weeks.
- The UAL plane took off from Maui on December 18 and usually climbed for about a minute before quickly losing about 1,400 feet (427 meters) of altitude, Bloomberg reports citing Flightradar24.
- The incident did not involve any injury.
- The Boeing Co BA 777-200ER came within several hundred feet of the ocean before resuming its climb and then flying safely to San Francisco.
- The pilots filed safety reports on the flight after landing, and the carrier coordinated with the Federal Aviation Administration and the Air Line Pilots Association union in investigating the incident.
- The pilots, who have a combined 25,000 hours of flying experience, underwent additional training.
