Activision Settles SEC's Workplace Misconduct Charges By Paying $35M

- Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI agreed to pay $35 million to settle regulatory claims of inadequate disclosures regarding employee complaints about workplace misconduct and the SEC's allegations of violating a whistleblower-protection rule.
- Activision settled the probe without admitting or denying the SEC's charges.
- The female employees at Activision complained for years about sexual assaults and mistreatment.
- The SEC's probe examined what Activision's management knew about the alleged incidents and how it addressed them internally.
- In 2021, Activision agreed to pay $18 million to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to settle gender-based harassment allegations, the Wall Street Journal reported.
- California's Civil Rights Department prosecuted Activision in 2021 for allegedly ignoring employee complaints of sexual harassment and discrimination.
- The California Department of Fair Housing and Employment also called out Activision during that time.
- Activision held $10.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30.
- Price Action: ATVI shares traded lower by 1.10% at $76.26 on last check Friday.
