Activision Settles SEC's Workplace Misconduct Charges By Paying $35M

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
February 3, 2023 10:35 AM | 1 min read
  • Activision Blizzard, Inc ATVI agreed to pay $35 million to settle regulatory claims of inadequate disclosures regarding employee complaints about workplace misconduct and the SEC's allegations of violating a whistleblower-protection rule.
  • Activision settled the probe without admitting or denying the SEC's charges.
  • The female employees at Activision complained for years about sexual assaults and mistreatment
  • Also Read: Microsoft-Activision Deal Face More Regulatory Opposition, This Time From EU
  • The SEC's probe examined what Activision's management knew about the alleged incidents and how it addressed them internally.
  • In 2021, Activision agreed to pay $18 million to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission to settle gender-based harassment allegations, the Wall Street Journal reported.
  • California's Civil Rights Department prosecuted Activision in 2021 for allegedly ignoring employee complaints of sexual harassment and discrimination. 
  • The California Department of Fair Housing and Employment also called out Activision during that time.
  • Activision held $10.9 billion in cash and equivalents as of September 30.
  • Price Action: ATVI shares traded lower by 1.10% at $76.26 on last check Friday.

