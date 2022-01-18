Activision Blizzard Removes 37 Employees, Takes Action Against 44 Others For Sexual Misconduct: Report
- Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ: ATVI) confirmed the exit of 37 employees and disciplinary action against 44 others since July in a bid to address allegations of sexual harassment and other misconduct, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The move follows sustained pressure from shareholders, staff, and business partners.
- Related Content: WSJ Says Activision Blizzard CEO Feigned Ignorance About Employee Sexual Misconduct For Several Years
- Activision Employees, Shareholders, Sony Demand CEO Resignation
- Activision was likely to summarize those personnel actions, but CEO Bobby Kotick held it back to avoid possible exaggeration.
- Activision had collected ~700 reports of employee concern over misconduct and other issues since the July state agency lawsuit against the company over harassment claims.
- Activision said, "the assertion regarding Mr. Kotick is untrue."
- Price Action: ATVI shares closed higher by 1.90% at $65.39 on Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.