 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft's Activision Acquisition Triggers Regulatory Subpoenas Over Workplace Harassment
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 18, 2022 7:20am   Comments
Share:
Microsoft's Activision Acquisition Triggers Regulatory Subpoenas Over Workplace Harassment
  • The Wall Street Journal reports that federal and state regulators have broadened their investigations into Activision Blizzard Inc's (NASDAQ: ATVI) leadership role in handling workplace misconduct claims.
  • State watchdog, The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing subpoenaed Activision's directors over its workplace issues. 
  • It also has subpoenaed police departments in the Los Angeles area for records related to CEO Bobby Kotick and 18 other current and former Activision employees.
  • Related Content: WSJ Says Activision Blizzard CEO Feigned Ignorance About Employee Sexual Misconduct For Several Years
  • Meanwhile, the videogame firm looks to complete its sale to Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT).
  • The regulatory developments appear to have been triggered by Activision's sale.
  • Activision has disputed the department's allegations and called the subpoenas to police departments an "extraordinary fishing expedition."
  • Separately, the SEC has sent an additional subpoena to Activision as part of its investigation launched in 2021.
  • Activision has moved to Los Angeles County Superior Court to quash the agency's subpoenas to police departments.
  • Price Action: ATVI shares traded higher by 0.63% at $81.48 in the premarket on the last check Friday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ATVI)

Call of Duty's Planned 2023 Release Delayed By Activision: Bloomberg
Chart Wars: Why Bears Are Salivating Over Roblox And Microsoft
Activision Blizzard Whale Trades For February 18
Warren Buffett Responds To Speculations Surrounding Berkshire's $1B Stake In Activision And Microsoft Deal
PreMarket Prep: Wedbush's Michael Pachter On The Microsoft-Activision Deal And Risk Arbitrage
Berkshire Hathaway Bought $1B Worth Activision Blizzard Stock Before Microsoft Lapped It Up
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com