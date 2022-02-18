Microsoft's Activision Acquisition Triggers Regulatory Subpoenas Over Workplace Harassment
- The Wall Street Journal reports that federal and state regulators have broadened their investigations into Activision Blizzard Inc's (NASDAQ: ATVI) leadership role in handling workplace misconduct claims.
- State watchdog, The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing subpoenaed Activision's directors over its workplace issues.
- It also has subpoenaed police departments in the Los Angeles area for records related to CEO Bobby Kotick and 18 other current and former Activision employees.
- Meanwhile, the videogame firm looks to complete its sale to Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT).
- The regulatory developments appear to have been triggered by Activision's sale.
- Activision has disputed the department's allegations and called the subpoenas to police departments an "extraordinary fishing expedition."
- Separately, the SEC has sent an additional subpoena to Activision as part of its investigation launched in 2021.
- Activision has moved to Los Angeles County Superior Court to quash the agency's subpoenas to police departments.
- Price Action: ATVI shares traded higher by 0.63% at $81.48 in the premarket on the last check Friday.
Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media