Crucial Apple iPhone Supplier Relaxes Covid Restrictions In China Factory

Key Apple Inc AAPL iPhone assembler Hon Hai Precision Industry Co Ltd HNHPF , operating as Foxconn Technology Group , relaxed most anti-Covid restrictions at its factory in Zhengzhou, China.

Foxconn first shut its cafeterias and limited workers' movements in October to limit the pandemic resurgence.

The shutdown triggered a food crisis and trash-filled facilities, prompting workers' exodus.

After Foxconn teamed up with local authorities to hire new staff, the workers revolted in November over compensation and safety practices.

Violent protests broke out as hundreds of workers clashed with security personnel.

Apple and Hon Hai warned against iPhone production loss due to the Zhengzhou crisis, responsible for Apple's high-end Pro models.

However, Foxconn stopped providing them with three free meals per day. Foxconn will deduct the meal expenses from staff wages.

It agreed to provide subsidies to those who regularly work from December 16 to December 31.

Foxconn will provide free meals to Covid patients who choose to stay at company-appointed accommodations.

Foxconn was instrumental in persuading China to ease its Covid-19 policies.

Foxconn founder Terry Gou's letter to Chinese leaders warned against its strict Covid controls costing China's leadership in global supply chains.

Gou also sought more transparency into restrictions on the company's workers.

Price Action: AAPL shares are trading lower by 0.85% at $141.99 premarket on the last check Thursday.

