Microsoft Vulnerable To EU Antitrust Probe, Triggered By Salesforce: Report

by

Microsoft Corp MSFT will likely face an EU antitrust investigation as regulators intensify their scrutiny of its practices in a case triggered by Salesforce.com Inc's CRM workspace messaging app Slack, Reuters reports.

will likely face an EU antitrust investigation as regulators intensify their scrutiny of its practices in a case triggered by workspace messaging app Slack, Reuters reports. In 2021, Slack alleged to the European Commission that Microsoft had unfairly integrated its workplace chat and video app Teams into its Office product.

Microsoft launched Teams in 2017, seeking a slice of the fast-growing and lucrative workplace collaboration market.

Also Read: Microsoft Battled Barrage Of EU Antitrust Complaints; From Unfair Licensing Practices To Activision Blizzard Acquisition

Microsoft Battled Barrage Of EU Antitrust Complaints; From Unfair Licensing Practices To Activision Blizzard Acquisition Slack urged the EU competition enforcer to order the U.S. software giant to separate Teams from the Office Suit and sell it separately at fair commercial prices.

This October, the Commission sent out another batch of questionnaires in a follow-up to those sent out in October 2021.

The Commission examined Microsoft's interoperability and bundling in more detail this time. They searched for information that allowed them to define remedies.

The report further noted the Commission reportedly prepared the ground for an investigation.

Microsoft has been fined €2.2 billion ($2.3 billion) for cases involving so-called tying and other practices in the previous decade.

Price Action: MSFT shares closed higher by 1.04% at $247.58 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia