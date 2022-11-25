ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Microsoft Vulnerable To EU Antitrust Probe, Triggered By Salesforce: Report

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
November 25, 2022 7:12 AM | 1 min read
Microsoft Vulnerable To EU Antitrust Probe, Triggered By Salesforce: Report
  • Microsoft Corp MSFT will likely face an EU antitrust investigation as regulators intensify their scrutiny of its practices in a case triggered by Salesforce.com Inc's CRM workspace messaging app Slack, Reuters reports.
  • In 2021, Slack alleged to the European Commission that Microsoft had unfairly integrated its workplace chat and video app Teams into its Office product. 
  • Microsoft launched Teams in 2017, seeking a slice of the fast-growing and lucrative workplace collaboration market.
  • Also Read: Microsoft Battled Barrage Of EU Antitrust Complaints; From Unfair Licensing Practices To Activision Blizzard Acquisition
  • Slack urged the EU competition enforcer to order the U.S. software giant to separate Teams from the Office Suit and sell it separately at fair commercial prices.
  • This October, the Commission sent out another batch of questionnaires in a follow-up to those sent out in October 2021.
  • The Commission examined Microsoft's interoperability and bundling in more detail this time. They searched for information that allowed them to define remedies.
  • The report further noted the Commission reportedly prepared the ground for an investigation.
  • Microsoft has been fined €2.2 billion ($2.3 billion) for cases involving so-called tying and other practices in the previous decade.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares closed higher by 1.04% at $247.58 on Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEurasiaGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia