US National-Security Adviser Communicating With Russian Officials To Avoid Escalation: Report

As the Russia-Ukraine War continues unabated, a new report cites unnamed U.S. officials who say there has been ongoing dialogue between U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan and Russian officials.

What Happened: Sullivan has been in communication with Yuri Ushakov, a foreign-policy adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Officials told WSJ that Sullivan's conversations with Russian government contacts have been focused on avoiding a military escalation between the two countries rather than on finding a resolution to the ongoing war.

Although Putin has previously threatened to use nuclear weapons to protect Russia’s territory, he more recently denied having any intentions of using such devices in the Ukraine war.

Why It Matters: Sullivan has reportedly been crafting the Biden administration's response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden has repeatedly voiced his support for Ukraine in resisting the Russian incursion and warned Putin about the use of nuclear weapons in the conflict. Sullivan, meanwhile, has reportedly urged Ukrainian government officials to publicly state their desire to end the war with Russia.

The White House has declined to comment on the WSJ report and National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson had no comment other than noting that, "people claim a lot of things."