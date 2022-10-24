Elon Musk Not Facing National Security Review: White House Breaks Silence Over Tesla CEO's Russia-Ukraine Comments

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk is not under a national security review, a White House spokesperson said on Monday.

What Happened: White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre made the comments in response to a question by a reporter at a press briefing.

Jean-Pierre was asked to comment on whether Musk was “subjected to some kind of national review.”

She said that the reports of such a review were “not true” but the White House had heard of them.

“I really don’t have more to say on that piece, as well — on the (sic) Elon Musk and what he’s choosing to do and not to do. I’m not going to say more from here.”

Why It Matters: A White House official earlier reportedly referred to Musk as “Elon, The Everywhere” and questioned his recent “freelance diplomacy.”

Musk came under flak for proposing peace plans between Ukraine and Russia, which have been engaged in armed conflict for more than half a year.

The entrepreneur also shared his views on the conflict between China and Taiwan, which were rebuffed by a top diplomat from the self-ruled island earlier in the month.

