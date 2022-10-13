Accenture Bags $189M CDC Contract For Cloud Migration

by

subsidiary Accenture Federal Services won a $189 million contract from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to accelerate the agency's migration to the cloud. The contract is part of the CDC's efforts to adopt modern technology solutions to improve the agency's public health mission.

The length of the CDC cloud modernization contract is three years.

Accenture, Toshiba Bond Over Carbon Emission Goals Jill Olmstead, Accenture Federal Services' managing director and health consulting lead, said, "We look forward to introducing innovative ways to achieve CDC's cloud adoption goals through our public health experience, Cloud First capabilities, and innovation investments to help advance their mission to protect people from health, safety, and security threats."

Specifically, AFS will work with CDC to modernize its portfolio of IT systems, consider opportunities to enhance the functionality of those systems, and migrate the enhanced systems into a secure cloud environment.

Price Action: ACN shares traded lower by 1.40% at $246.57 on the last check Thursday.

