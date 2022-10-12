Casino Magnate Steve Wynn Convinces US Judge To End Lobbying Lawsuit

- A federal judge dismissed a Justice Department lawsuit that sought to force casino magnate Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent because of lobbying work it said he conducted for China during the Trump administration.
- The Justice Department in May sued for a court order forcing Wynn, the former CEO of Wynn Casinos Limited WYNN, to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.
- Officials alleged that Wynn lobbied then-U.S. President Donald Trump on China's behalf in 2017. Wynn's attorneys denied that he was ever an agent of the Chinese government.
- Bloomberg reported Wynn had dinner with Trump in June 2017 and conveyed China's request to deny Guo Wengui's, a wealthy exile, visa-renewal request.
- Wynn's lawyers reiterated their denial of the lobbying allegations. "This is a claim that should never have been filed, and the court agreed," they said.
- The U.S. had claimed Wynn's lobbying campaign was motivated by a desire to protect his casinos in Macau.
- "Wynn's obligation to file a registration statement has years since passed, and the government cannot now compel him to register," U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled in federal court in Washington.
- Price Action: WYNN shares are down 1.46% at $58.77 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsLegalGeneral