Casino Magnate Steve Wynn Convinces US Judge To End Lobbying Lawsuit

A federal judge dismissed a Justice Department lawsuit that sought to force casino magnate Steve Wynn to register as a foreign agent because of lobbying work it said he conducted for China during the Trump administration.

The Justice Department in May sued for a court order forcing Wynn, the former CEO of Wynn Casinos Limited WYNN , to register under the Foreign Agents Registration Act.

Officials alleged that Wynn lobbied then-U.S. President Donald Trump on China's behalf in 2017. Wynn's attorneys denied that he was ever an agent of the Chinese government.

Bloomberg reported Wynn had dinner with Trump in June 2017 and conveyed China's request to deny Guo Wengui's, a wealthy exile, visa-renewal request.

Wynn's lawyers reiterated their denial of the lobbying allegations. "This is a claim that should never have been filed, and the court agreed," they said.

The U.S. had claimed Wynn's lobbying campaign was motivated by a desire to protect his casinos in Macau.

"Wynn's obligation to file a registration statement has years since passed, and the government cannot now compel him to register," U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ruled in federal court in Washington.

Price Action: WYNN shares are down 1.46% at $58.77 on the last check Wednesday.

