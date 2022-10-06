ñol

çais
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
SPY
%
QQQ
%
BTC/USD
%
DIA
%
GLD
%
TLT
%

Biden's CHIPS Act Draws Momentum; IBM Earmarks $20B In Hudson Valley Region Over The Decade

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
October 6, 2022 10:59 AM | 1 min read
Biden's CHIPS Act Draws Momentum; IBM Earmarks $20B In Hudson Valley Region Over The Decade
  • Today U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and International Business Machines Corp IBM Chair and CEO Arvind Krishna will tour IBM's Poughkeepsie, New York site
  • During the visit, IBM will announce a plan to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley region over the next ten years. 
  • The investments will help to expand the vibrant technology ecosystem in New York to unlock discoveries and opportunities in semiconductors, computers, hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence, and quantum computers.
  • Krishna said, "As we tackle large-scale technological challenges in climate, energy, transportation, and more, we must continue to invest in innovation and discovery - because advanced technologies are key to solving these problems and driving economic prosperity, including better jobs, for millions of Americans."
  • The technology that IBM delivers today from Poughkeepsie will directly benefit from the CHIPS and Science Act that the President recently signed into law
  • It will ensure a reliable and secure supply of next-generation chips for today's computers and artificial intelligence platforms and fuel the future of quantum computing.
  • Micron Technology, Inc MU looks to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20 years to construct a new mega fab in Clay, New York
  • Price Action: IBM shares traded lower by 1.24% at $124.18 on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsManagementTech