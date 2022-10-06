Biden's CHIPS Act Draws Momentum; IBM Earmarks $20B In Hudson Valley Region Over The Decade

- Today U.S. President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. and International Business Machines Corp IBM Chair and CEO Arvind Krishna will tour IBM's Poughkeepsie, New York site.
- During the visit, IBM will announce a plan to invest $20 billion across the Hudson Valley region over the next ten years.
- The investments will help to expand the vibrant technology ecosystem in New York to unlock discoveries and opportunities in semiconductors, computers, hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence, and quantum computers.
- Krishna said, "As we tackle large-scale technological challenges in climate, energy, transportation, and more, we must continue to invest in innovation and discovery - because advanced technologies are key to solving these problems and driving economic prosperity, including better jobs, for millions of Americans."
- The technology that IBM delivers today from Poughkeepsie will directly benefit from the CHIPS and Science Act that the President recently signed into law.
- It will ensure a reliable and secure supply of next-generation chips for today's computers and artificial intelligence platforms and fuel the future of quantum computing.
- Micron Technology, Inc MU looks to invest up to $100 billion over the next 20 years to construct a new mega fab in Clay, New York.
- Price Action: IBM shares traded lower by 1.24% at $124.18 on the last check Thursday.
