Google Invites More Complaints Related To User Privacy Violation From EU: Report

- Austrian advocacy group noyb.eu complained to the French data protection authority CNIL against Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google for the breach of a European Union court ruling.
- The group blamed Google for sending unsolicited advertising emails directly to the inbox of Gmail users.
- Google, which mainly depended on online advertising, needs to seek the permission of Gmail users before sending them any direct marketing emails, the group said, citing a 2021 decision by the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU).
- Also Read: Google Gets Embroiled In Another Antitrust Complaint - Read To Know
- Google's ad emails allegedly include the word "Ad" in green letters on the left-hand side, below the email's subject, and do not include a date.
- The CNIL imposed a record penalty of €150 million ($149 million) on Google for making it difficult to refuse online trackers, Reuters reports.
- Google had to slash its commission from 15% to 12% for non-gaming app developers on its Google Play App Store, which switches to rival payment systems to comply with new EU tech rules.
- Price Action: GOOG shares traded higher by 0.12% at $114.91 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.
- Photo via Wikimedia Commons
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
