Google Gets Embroiled In Another Antitrust Complaint - Read To Know

- Danish online job-search portal Jobindex has escalated antitrust allegations against Alphabet Inc GOOG GOOGL Google to European Union regulators, Reuters reports.
- Google had allegedly favored its job search service as per the complaint that could revive EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager's scrutiny of the service, Google for Jobs.
- Jobindex's action comes four years after German media group Axel Springer's jobs portal Stepstone filed a similar complaint.
- Jobindex CEO Kaare Danielsen lost 20% of search traffic to Google's service following its launch in Denmark.
- Danielsen alleged Google of putting its inferior service at the top of results pages, hiding some of the most relevant job offerings from job seekers. All of which stifled competition amongst recruitment services and directly impaired labor markets, which were central to any economy.
- Danielsen pleaded with the Commission to end Google's alleged anti-competitive practices, penalize the company and impose periodic payments to ensure compliance.
- Jobindex also cited privacy risks to job applicants and their clients.
- Launched in Europe in 2018, Google for Jobs faced flak from 23 online job-search websites in 2019 for stealing market share via its market power.
- Vestager has sued Google for over €8 billion ($8.4 billion) for anti-competitive practices. Google argued that it partnered with job providers to direct people to websites with relevant job listings.
- Earlier this year, EU and U.K. antitrust regulators launched parallel investigations into Google and Meta Platforms Inc META over an ad deal.
- The U.S. Justice Department had also accelerated a Google Maps investigation.
