Google Faces Scrutiny From French, Russian Regulators: All You Need To Know
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 3:54pm   Comments
  • France's watchdog CNIL alleged Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Analytics of giving U.S. intelligence services access to French website users' data, Reuters reports.
  • The regulator alleged the U.S. tech giant lacking sufficient measures to guarantee data privacy rights under European Union regulation when transferring data between Europe and the U.S.
  • The French website manager responsible for the non-compliance had one month to comply with EU regulation. CNIL had issued similar orders to other website operators.
  • Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service slapped a penalty on Google for alleged breach of rules related to suspending and blocking accounts on its YouTube video service, Reuters reports.
  • The watchdog would determine the fine during an administrative investigation, adding Google's conduct had infringed users' interests and restricted competition.
  • "(The FAS) found that the rules related to creating, suspending and blocking accounts and handling of user content on YouTube were non-transparent, biased and unpredictable," the FAS said.
  • Price Action: GOOG shares traded lower by 2.30% at $2,763.64 on the last check Thursday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Tech Media Best of Benzinga

