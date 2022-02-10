Google Faces Scrutiny From French, Russian Regulators: All You Need To Know
- France's watchdog CNIL alleged Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Analytics of giving U.S. intelligence services access to French website users' data, Reuters reports.
- The regulator alleged the U.S. tech giant lacking sufficient measures to guarantee data privacy rights under European Union regulation when transferring data between Europe and the U.S.
- The French website manager responsible for the non-compliance had one month to comply with EU regulation. CNIL had issued similar orders to other website operators.
- Russia's Federal Antimonopoly Service slapped a penalty on Google for alleged breach of rules related to suspending and blocking accounts on its YouTube video service, Reuters reports.
- The watchdog would determine the fine during an administrative investigation, adding Google's conduct had infringed users' interests and restricted competition.
- "(The FAS) found that the rules related to creating, suspending and blocking accounts and handling of user content on YouTube were non-transparent, biased and unpredictable," the FAS said.
