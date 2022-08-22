Taiwan Seeks Cooperation From Allies As US-China Tensions Intensify

- Taiwan wishes to ensure its partners have reliable supplies of semiconductors, or "democracy chips," President Tsai Ing-wen told the governor of the U.S. state of Indiana, Reuters reports.
- China's threats mean fellow democracies have to cooperate, Ing-wen said.
- "Taiwan is willing and able to strengthen cooperation with democratic partners in building sustainable supply chains for democracy chips," she added.
- Taiwan is the home to the world's largest contract chip maker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM.
- TSMC is building a $12 billion plant in the U.S. state of Arizona. It is a frontrunner to U.S.'s $52 billion Chips Act that has laid restrictions on investment and expansion in China, irking the country.
- Republican governor Eric Holcomb looks to visit Taiwan in August to meet representatives of Taiwan's semiconductor companies, marking the U.S. diplomat's third trip to the country after Nancy Pelosi.
- A week after Pelosi's visit, five U.S. lawmakers, led by Senator Ed Markey, visited Taiwan.
- U.S.'s move irked China, which views Taiwan as its territory.
- China conducted extensive military exercises near Taiwan after Pelosi's visit. However, Taiwan rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims.
- "Taiwan has been confronted by military threats from China, in and around the Taiwan Strait," Tsai told Holcomb.
- The 'Chip 4' meeting led by the U.S., South Korea, and Japan has kept out Taiwan so far.
- Price Action: TSM shares traded lower by 1.87% at $85.58 on the last check Monday.
