China Voices Displeasure Over US Chips Act; Warns Against Aggressive Standoff

- China has opposed the U.S. Chips Act and assured aggressive measures to safeguard its legitimate rights when necessary, Reuters reports.
- Some provisions in the U.S. act restricted normal economic, trade, and investment activities of relevant firms in China, the country alleged.
- The U.S. Chips Act barred companies vying for funding from materially expanding production of chips more advanced than 28-nm in China for ten years.
- The Act restricted the fund contenders from increasing their production of advanced chips in China.
- Intel Corp INTC and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd TSM is the leading contenders for the funding.
- The U.S. restricted China's leading chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp, access to ASML Holding NV's ASML cutting-edge ultraviolet lithography systems.
- The U.S. also tightened China's access to relatively advanced chip equipment.
- The U.S. weighed restricting access of its chipmaking equipment to memory chip makers in China, including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co Ltd.
