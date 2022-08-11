Google, Facebook Remain Divided Over Self-Regulatory Body Proposal For India's Social Media Sector

- Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google objected to developing a self-regulatory body for the social media sector in India to hear user complaints, Reuters reports.
- However, Meta Platforms Inc's META Facebook and Twitter Inc TWTR backed the proposal.
- India in June proposed appointing a government panel to listen to complaints from users about content moderation decisions. India is also open to a self-regulatory body.
- However, the lack of consensus among the tech giants increases the likelihood of a government panel, something that Facebook and Twitter detest.
- After a meeting involving the government and the companies, Google expressed disinterest in the self-regulatory body as it implied external reviews of decisions that could force Google to reinstate content, even if it violated Google's internal policies.
- Snap Inc SNAP and ShareChat also voiced concern about a self-regulatory system.
- Twitter has faced flak after it blocked accounts of influential Indians, including politicians, citing violations of its policies.
- Twitter also locked horns with the Indian government when it declined to comply fully with orders regarding spreading misinformation.
- Western tech giants have been at odds with the Indian government for years, arguing that strict regulations hurt their business and investment plans.
- Image by succo from Pixabay
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.