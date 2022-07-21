U.S. President Joe Biden said he would speak to Chinese President Xi Jinping by the end of the month.

What Happened: Amid the simmering tensions between the two nations over Taiwan and trade, the call between the leaders would be crucial and the first in four months.

"I think I'll be talking to President Xi within the next 10 days," Biden told reporters at the White House.

The Biden administration is weighing cutting down import duties on goods from China to help reduce the impact of inflation on the American economy.

The developments came after China warned the U.S. of a 'grave impact' because of Nancy Pelosi’s planned visit to Taiwan next month.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said, “China firmly opposes this as it will have a grave impact on the political foundation of bilateral relations.”

"If the U.S. side obstinately clings to this course, China will definitely take resolute and forceful measures to firmly defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity."

However, while speaking to the reporters, Biden responded negatively to the House of Representatives Speaker Pelosi’s plan to visit Taiwan, saying, "I think that the military thinks it's not a good idea right now, but I don't know what the status of it is."

