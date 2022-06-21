ñol

Here's Why Britain's Regulatory Watchdog Is After Visa, Mastercard

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 21, 2022 7:41 AM | 1 min read
  • Britain looks to probe the card charges imposed by Visa Inc V and Mastercard Inc MA, focusing on the post-Brexit jump in processing fees and cross-border transaction levies.
  • The regulator will conduct two reviews on the companies accounting for 99% of U.K. debit and credit card payments.
  • Visa and Mastercard have increased these fees fivefold since Brexit.
  • The U.K.’s Payment Systems Regulator sought to “understand the rationale behind these increases and whether they are an indication that the market is not working well.”
  • The EU removed the cap on transaction fees between the U.K. and Europe after Brexit, permitting card operators to increase cross-border payment charges.
  • The first review will examine the reason behind the fivefold post-Brexit hike in the cross-border interchange fee.
  • The second review is into fees for services allowing retailers to accept card payments.
  • Price Action: V shares traded 0.10% higher at $190.15 premarket on the last check Monday.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

