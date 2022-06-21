Here's Why Britain's Regulatory Watchdog Is After Visa, Mastercard

- Britain looks to probe the card charges imposed by Visa Inc V and Mastercard Inc MA, focusing on the post-Brexit jump in processing fees and cross-border transaction levies.
- The regulator will conduct two reviews on the companies accounting for 99% of U.K. debit and credit card payments.
- Visa and Mastercard have increased these fees fivefold since Brexit.
- The U.K.’s Payment Systems Regulator sought to “understand the rationale behind these increases and whether they are an indication that the market is not working well.”
- The EU removed the cap on transaction fees between the U.K. and Europe after Brexit, permitting card operators to increase cross-border payment charges.
- The first review will examine the reason behind the fivefold post-Brexit hike in the cross-border interchange fee.
- The second review is into fees for services allowing retailers to accept card payments.
