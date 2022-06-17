ñol

Here's Why Aurora Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 17, 2022 8:23 AM | 1 min read
  • Shenzhen Development and Reform Commission granted a special support funding of RMB15 million to Aurora Mobile Limited JG under the Strategic Emerging Industries Development Program.
  • Aurora Mobile's deep learning related project had completed the acceptance test from the Commission.
  • Aurora Mobile is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China.
  • Aurora Mobile reported first-quarter FY22 revenue of $13.5 million, up 11% year-on-year, missing the consensus of $14.6 million. EPS loss was $(0.06).
  • Price Action: JG shares traded higher by 8.82% at $1.11 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

