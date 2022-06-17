Here's Why Aurora Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket

- Shenzhen Development and Reform Commission granted a special support funding of RMB15 million to Aurora Mobile Limited JG under the Strategic Emerging Industries Development Program.
- Aurora Mobile's deep learning related project had completed the acceptance test from the Commission.
- Aurora Mobile is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China.
- Aurora Mobile reported first-quarter FY22 revenue of $13.5 million, up 11% year-on-year, missing the consensus of $14.6 million. EPS loss was $(0.06).
- Price Action: JG shares traded higher by 8.82% at $1.11 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.