Here's Why Aurora Mobile Shares Are Trading Higher Premarket

Shenzhen Development and Reform Commission granted a special support funding of RMB15 million to Aurora Mobile Limited JG under the Strategic Emerging Industries Development Program.

under the Strategic Emerging Industries Development Program. Aurora Mobile's deep learning related project had completed the acceptance test from the Commission.

Aurora Mobile is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China.

Aurora Mobile reported first-quarter FY22 revenue of $13.5 million, up 11% year-on-year, missing the consensus of $14.6 million. EPS loss was $(0.06).

Price Action: JG shares traded higher by 8.82% at $1.11 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

