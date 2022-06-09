ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Aurora Mobile Clocks 11% Top-Line Growth In Q1

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
June 9, 2022 8:56 AM | 1 min read
  • Aurora Mobile Limited JG reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 11% year-on-year to $13.5 million, missing the consensus of $14.6 million.
  • Segments: Revenues from Developer Services reached $9.4 million, up 14% Y/Y, Subscription Services were $5.4 million, up 2% Y/Y, and Value-added-services within Developer Services grew by 35% Y/Y to $4 million.
  • Also Read: Here's Why Alibaba Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket After Brief Jump
  • The gross margin contracted 730 bps to 68.6% as costs surged 45% Y/Y. EPS loss was $(0.06).
  • Aurora Mobile held $43.1 million in cash and equivalents.
  • Outlook: Aurora Mobile suspended its outlook due to uncertainties associated with the resurgence of COVID-19.
  • Price Action: JG shares traded lower by 3% at $1.13 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsEarningsNewsPenny StocksTech