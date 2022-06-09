Aurora Mobile Clocks 11% Top-Line Growth In Q1

by

Aurora Mobile Limited JG reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 11% year-on-year to $13.5 million, missing the consensus of $14.6 million.

reported first-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 11% year-on-year to $13.5 million, missing the consensus of $14.6 million. Segments : Revenues from Developer Services reached $9.4 million, up 14% Y/Y, Subscription Services were $5.4 million, up 2% Y/Y, and Value-added-services within Developer Services grew by 35% Y/Y to $4 million.

Revenues from Developer Services reached $9.4 million, up 14% Y/Y, Subscription Services were $5.4 million, up 2% Y/Y, and Value-added-services within Developer Services grew by 35% Y/Y to $4 million. The gross margin contracted 730 bps to 68.6% as costs surged 45% Y/Y. EPS loss was $(0.06).

Here's Why Alibaba Shares Are Trading Lower Premarket After Brief Jump The gross margin contracted 730 bps to 68.6% as costs surged 45% Y/Y. EPS loss was $(0.06).

Aurora Mobile held $43.1 million in cash and equivalents.

Outlook: Aurora Mobile suspended its outlook due to uncertainties associated with the resurgence of COVID-19.

Price Action: JG shares traded lower by 3% at $1.13 in the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

