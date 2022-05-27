Tesla Said To Face NHTSA Inquiry Over Brand-New Model Y Catching Fire In Canada

Tesla, Inc. TSLA has continued to be under the scanner of the U.S. federal transport regulator — the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration — over reported quality issues with its electric vehicles, Autopilot technology and full-self driving software.

In the latest, the NHTSA said on Thursday it has sought information from Tesla regarding an accident involving its 2021 Model Y vehicle that caught fire in Vancouver, British Columbia, the Reuters reported.

The agency reportedly said it is aware of the incident and has reached out to Tesla for information.

Related Link: Tesla Stock Gets Another Price Target Cut — This Time From Jefferies

The accident occurred on May 20, when a Model Y vehicle bought eight months back caught fire while on road. The owner reportedly said the vehicle showed an error notification and then powered down following which the cabin was engulfed in smoke.

He also suggested that since power didn't work, the door and windows didn't open and he had to break open a window to exit the vehicle. The video of the accident was shared on YouTube.

Even as the car began to catch fire, fire department personnel arrived and extinguished the fire.

Price Action: Tesla closed Thursday's session at $707.73, up 7.43%, according to Benzinga Pro data.