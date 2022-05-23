Jif Peanut Butter Recall In US And Canada Due To Salmonella: What You Need To Know

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced JM Smucker Co SJM has issued a voluntary recall for select Jif Peanut Butter products in the U.S. for potential salmonella contamination. The recall also extends into Canada, and the company is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

The recall, issued Friday, included lot codes 1274425 - 2140425, which is located by the best-if-used-by date. The last three numbers, 425, corresponding to where the peanut butter product was made: Smucker's Lexington, Kentucky plant. So far, the outbreak spans 12 states.

What is Salmonella? Salmonella is a type of bacteria that is the most frequently reported cause of food-related illness in the U.S., according to WebMD, and you can't see, smell or taste it.

It can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea (which may be bloody), nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections (i.e., infected aneurysms), endocarditis and arthritis.

Smucker's Response: In a statement obtained by the Lexington Herald-Leader, Smucker spokesperson Frank Cirillo stated today: "In partnership with [the FDA] and [the Canadian Food Inspection Agency], we initiated a voluntary recall of select Jif® products sold in the U.S. and Canada due to potential salmonella contamination. We are confident we have properly defined the scope of the recall. This incident was isolated to our Lexington, Ky. manufacturing facility and does not impact our other peanut-butter-producing facilities.

"In addition, there is no impact to Smucker's Uncrustables, Santa Cruz Organic or any other J.M. Smucker Co. Brand. We will continue to partner with the FDA, our external experts and internal team members to confirm our comprehensive corrective actions taken," the statement continued.

"We will implement any other opportunities for improvement identified. Our number one priority is to deliver safe, quality products to our consumers."

What to do with the product: Smuckers said that If consumers have products matching the description of the impacted product in their possession, they should visit www.jif.com/contact-us to coordinate reimbursement and dispose of the product." A phone number was also provided: 800-828-9980.