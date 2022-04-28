Amazon's Refusal To Reveal Product Search Algo Could Fuel Its Showdown With Australia

- Amazon.com Inc AMZN refused to detail its product-search system to an Australian competition regulator, Reuters reports.
- Amazon has denied offering an advantage to its products over rivals.
- Amazon's withholding of the information could lead to a possible repeat of Australia's 2021 showdown with Facebook rebranded Meta Platforms Inc FB and Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google forcing them to pay content royalties to the media.
- The watchdog has heard complaints of large marketplace platforms giving preference to in-house wares.
- The regulator noted that Amazon did not dominate in Australia, unlike other large online retail markets, such as the U.S. and Britain.
- Still, allowing large platforms to give their own products preferential treatment might influence purchasing decisions and damage competition calling for the disclosure of any activities which favor their products.
- Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 2.63% at $2,836.10 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.
