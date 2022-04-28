QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

Amazon's Refusal To Reveal Product Search Algo Could Fuel Its Showdown With Australia

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 28, 2022 7:10 AM | 1 min read
  • Amazon.com Inc AMZN refused to detail its product-search system to an Australian competition regulator, Reuters reports.
  • Amazon has denied offering an advantage to its products over rivals.
  • Amazon's withholding of the information could lead to a possible repeat of Australia's 2021 showdown with Facebook rebranded Meta Platforms Inc FB and Alphabet Inc's GOOG GOOGL Google forcing them to pay content royalties to the media.
  • The watchdog has heard complaints of large marketplace platforms giving preference to in-house wares.
  • The regulator noted that Amazon did not dominate in Australia, unlike other large online retail markets, such as the U.S. and Britain.
  • Still, allowing large platforms to give their own products preferential treatment might influence purchasing decisions and damage competition calling for the disclosure of any activities which favor their products.
  • Price Action: AMZN shares traded higher by 2.63% at $2,836.10 in the premarket on the last check Thursday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentNewsRegulationsTechMedia