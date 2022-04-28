Elon Musk's proposed acquisition of Twitter, Inc. TSLA may have one less opposition to contend with, going by a statement released by one of the commissioners of the Federal Communications Commission.

FCC Commissioner Alan Carr, a Republican by political affiliation, said the FCC does not have authority to block Musk's purchase of Twitter.

"And to suggest otherwise is absurd," he added.

The FCC is an independent federal agency that regulates interstate and international communications by radio, television, wire, satellite and cable. It is responsible for implementing and enforcing America's communications law and regulations.

Carr's opinion came in response to a statement by Open Markets Institute Director Barry Lynn, who called upon the FCC, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission to block the deal, reasoning that these federal agencies have ample authority to so.

Carr also urged his fellow FCC officials to make it clear that such frivolous arguments will not be entertained.

The FCC is helmed by chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel and three commissioners, including Carr, Geoffrey Starks and Nathan Simington. Simington is also a Republican, while Rosenworcel and Starks are affiliated to the Democratic party.

