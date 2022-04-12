QQQ
US Asks All Non-Emergency Government Staff In Shanghai To Leave As COVID Surges: CNBC

by Shivani Kumaresan, Benzinga Staff Writer
April 12, 2022 7:25 AM | 1 min read
  • The U.S. State Department has ordered all non-emergency government staff and their family members in Shanghai to leave following a surge in COVID-19 cases, CNBC reported.
  • "Reconsider travel to the People's Republic of China (PRC) due to arbitrary enforcement of local laws and COVID-19-related restrictions," the report quoted the State Department.
  • The department had issued a travel advisory on April 8 warning U.S. citizens about "arbitrary enforcement of local laws" and Covid-19 restrictions.
  • The report noted that the northern Chinese province of Jilin, an automotive hub, and Shanghai city are the hardest hit.
  • China is facing its worst COVID-19 outbreak since the early phase of the pandemic in early 2020.
  • The restriction on movement and economic activity has affected both people and industries alike.
  • Photo by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

