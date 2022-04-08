Activision Blizzard Looks To Convert Temporary Staff To Full Time Roles

- Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI looks to convert 1,100 U.S.-based temporary and contingent quality assurance workers of some divisions to full-time employees, starting July 1, Reuters reports.
- Microsoft Corp's MSFT acquisition target looks to raise the minimum hourly wages for the employees from the Activision Publishing and Blizzard divisions to $20 or more and offer them access to full company benefits.
- Also Read: WSJ Says Activision Blizzard CEO Feigned Ignorance About Employee Sexual Misconduct For Several Years, Microsoft-Activision Deal Faces Regulatory Roadblock: WSJ
- This change will expand the Activision Publishing division's total full-time staff by 25%.
- The change follows a 2021 process across AP and Blizzard of converting temporary and contingent employees, including 500 at AP's studios, to permanent full-time employees.
- Activision had faced flak for alleged sexual harassment incidents. The Microsoft-Activision deal also attracted regulatory scrutiny over possible violations of insider trading norms.
- Price Action: ATVI shares closed at $80.11 on Thursday.
