Microsoft-Activision Deal Faces Regulatory Roadblock: WSJ

by Anusuya Lahiri
March 31, 2022 3:59 PM | 1 min read
  • Four U.S. Senators sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission citing concerns about Microsoft Corp’s MSFT proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc ATVIthe Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The Senators voiced concerns over undermining employees’ calls for accountability over alleged misconduct at the videogame giant.
  • The deal could aggravate the barrage of sexual abuse, harassment, and retaliation allegations at Activision stemming from recent federal and state investigations.
  • The deal would enable Activision’s longtime CEO, Bobby Kotick, to continue in his role until the transaction’s expected closing in 2023 and receive a potentially significant exit package upon his departure.
  • Separately, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing prosecuted Activision and SEC over allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace discrimination.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 1.36% at $309.60 on the last check Thursday.

Posted In: BriefsGovernmentM&ANewsRegulationsTechMedia