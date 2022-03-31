Microsoft-Activision Deal Faces Regulatory Roadblock: WSJ

- Four U.S. Senators sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission citing concerns about Microsoft Corp’s MSFT proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard Inc ATVI, the Wall Street Journal reports.
- The Senators voiced concerns over undermining employees’ calls for accountability over alleged misconduct at the videogame giant.
- The deal could aggravate the barrage of sexual abuse, harassment, and retaliation allegations at Activision stemming from recent federal and state investigations.
- The deal would enable Activision’s longtime CEO, Bobby Kotick, to continue in his role until the transaction’s expected closing in 2023 and receive a potentially significant exit package upon his departure.
- Separately, the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing prosecuted Activision and SEC over allegations of sexual misconduct and workplace discrimination.
- Price Action: MSFT shares traded lower by 1.36% at $309.60 on the last check Thursday.
