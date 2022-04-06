Twitter Restricts Russian State Media Accounts, Prisoner Of War Content

by

will stop amplifying Russian government accounts, asking other government-affiliated media to remove posts featuring prisoners of war, citing international humanitarian law. Twitter would add warnings to state-backed accounts’ posts about prisoners when they have a “compelling public interest,” quoting Article 13 of the Geneva Convention III.

Twitter would also mandate the removal of posts from any user, state-linked or not, who posts about prisoners of war with "abusive intent."

The micro-blogging website would immediately stop boosting or urging government accounts belonging to states that “limit access to free information and are engaged in armed interstate conflict.”

Price Action: TWTR shares traded lower by 1.00% at $50.47 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

