Spain To Infuse $12.4B In Developing Chips, Semiconductors

Spain looked to invest €11 billion ($12.4 billion) to develop microchips and semiconductors, Bloomberg reports.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wanted Spain to be at the vanguard of industrial and technological progress.

Sanchez admitted that the Russia - Ukraine war had disrupted the supply of argon and neon, which are crucial to manufacturing semiconductors.

Europe's policymakers raced to invest in chips and cut reliance on imported technology.

The commission also freed up public funding for chips production with its €45 billion Chips Act.

Germany looked to grant Intel Corp INTC €5 billion to help fund a €17-billion semiconductor plant.

€5 billion to help fund a €17-billion semiconductor plant.

