Spain To Infuse $12.4B In Developing Chips, Semiconductors

by Anusuya Lahiri, Benzinga Editor
April 4, 2022 8:51 AM | 1 min read
  • Spain looked to invest €11 billion ($12.4 billion) to develop microchips and semiconductors, Bloomberg reports.
  • Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez wanted Spain to be at the vanguard of industrial and technological progress.
  • Sanchez admitted that the Russia - Ukraine war had disrupted the supply of argon and neon, which are crucial to manufacturing semiconductors. 
  • Also Read: EU Pledges Over $150B To Double World Chip Market Share By 2030
  • The new spending plan, mainly financed through European Union pandemic relief funds, will be approved 'soon,' he said, Reuters reports.
  • Europe's policymakers raced to invest in chips and cut reliance on imported technology.
  • The commission also freed up public funding for chips production with its €45 billion Chips Act.
  • Germany looked to grant Intel Corp INTC €5 billion to help fund a €17-billion semiconductor plant.
  • Price Action: INTC shares traded higher by 0.19% at $48.20 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

