What's On With Yandex Shares Today
- Lithuania's transport and economy ministers have asked Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to remove the app for the Yandex taxi ride-hailing service in the country, Reuters reports.
- The app is a threat to Lithuanian national security, Lithuania's transport minister Marius Skuodsi said.
- Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Russia's Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) own the app. Uber holds a 29% stake in Yandex's mobility businesses, Reuters notes.
- Yandex halted for trading today as the Russian stock exchange is shut on the instruction of the Russian Central bank.
- Price Action: YNDX shares traded lower by 21.3% at $14.91 in the premarket on the last check Monday.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Government News Regulations Tech Media