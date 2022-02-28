 Skip to main content

What's On With Yandex Shares Today
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 28, 2022 1:36pm   Comments
  • Lithuania's transport and economy ministers have asked Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, and Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to remove the app for the Yandex taxi ride-hailing service in the country, Reuters reports.
  • The app is a threat to Lithuanian national security, Lithuania's transport minister Marius Skuodsi said.
  • Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) and Russia's Yandex NV (NASDAQ: YNDX) own the app. Uber holds a 29% stake in Yandex's mobility businesses, Reuters notes.
  • Yandex halted for trading today as the Russian stock exchange is shut on the instruction of the Russian Central bank. 
  • Price Action: YNDX shares traded lower by 21.3% at $14.91 in the premarket on the last check Monday.

