 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Facebook Parent Meta Finally Consummates Kustomer Acquisition Post Regulatory Approval
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 16, 2022 9:08am   Comments
Share:
Facebook Parent Meta Finally Consummates Kustomer Acquisition Post Regulatory Approval

After more than a year of antitrust scrutiny, Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FBcompleted its acquisition of Kustomer, a customer service software company.

  • Meta first announced the acquisition, valued at more than $1 billion, in November 2020, Bloomberg reports.
  • However, the Federal Trade Commission prosecuted Meta for “illegal monopolization,” raising questions regarding its regulatory approval. 
  • Related Content: Facebook Agrees To Acquire $1B Startup Kustomer To Improve Services For Businesses
  • Meta passed an FTC review and a separate approval by U.K. antitrust authorities.
  • Kustomer builds software to manage customer messages from multiple services on one central dashboard. That’s central to Meta’s plan to make money from its two messaging apps, WhatsApp and Messenger. 
  • Meta hopes businesses will use WhatsApp, which has more than 2 billion monthly users. 
  • Another ongoing FTC lawsuit requires Meta to spin off its WhatsApp and Instagram purchases.
  • Price Action: FB shares traded lower by 3.43% at $213.50 in the premarket on the last check Wednesday.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FB)

A Better 5-Year Return Than Ford, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Bank Of America And Wells Fargo? This Chipmaker Has It
Benzinga Bulls And Bears Of The Past Week: Xpeng, Disney, Apple, Meta, Tesla, Nvidia And More
This Plot Of Digital Land Just Sold For $45,643 In MANA In Decentraland
Metaverse Land Just Sold For $18,606 (6 ETH) In The SandBox
Virtual Land Just Sold For 9 ETH In The SandBox
Virtual Land Just Sold For 44 ETH In The SandBox
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment M&A News Regulations Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com