Microsoft Wins EU Approval For Nuance Takeover
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 21, 2021 2:57pm   Comments
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) won the unconditional antitrust European Commission approval for the proposed acquisition of transcription software company Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ: NUAN).
  • The regulator concluded that the transaction would raise no competition concerns in the European Economic Area.
  • Related Content: Microsoft Confirms Nuance Communications Acquisition For $19.7B
  • Microsoft has already won regulatory approval in the U.S. and Australia.
  • The EC concluded that the transaction would not significantly reduce competition in the transcription software, cloud services, enterprise communication services, customer relationship management, productivity software, and PC operating systems markets.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 2.24% at $327.07, while NUAN is up 0.38% at $55.20 on the last check Tuesday.

