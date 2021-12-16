Tesla Says No Technical Problem To Flag In Fatal Paris Crash

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday told the French government there is no technical fault to flag related to the fatal accident in Paris involving a Tesla Model 3 taxi, Reuters reported, citing a government spokesperson.

What Happened: French taxi firm G7 has suspended the use of 37 Tesla Model 3 cars as a precautionary measure after a fatal accident that killed one person and left 20 injured.

The driver of the Tesla Model 3 involved in the accident has been placed under formal investigation for suspected manslaughter, the report noted, citing local media.

A formal investigation in France implies there is “serious or consistent evidence” implicating a suspect in a crime and is one step closer to a trial. The investigations can also be dropped.

The driver tested negative in an alcohol test, Reuters noted, adding it was not clear if the car was operating in Autopilot mode. Tesla has provided the technical data to investigators.

A G7 executive saidthe driver had tried to brake but the car accelerated instead, as per the report.

Why It Matters: Tesla’s recent crashes have sparked safety concerns, spurring the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to investigate the Elon Musk-led company's self-driving software for its electric cars.

NHSTA has previously also asked Tesla for more information about the beta testing program for its self-driving cars.

Tesla’s autopilot feature assists drivers but still requires active driver supervision and does not make the vehicle autonomous.

Price Action: Tesla shares closed 1.82% higher at $975.99 a share on Wednesday.

Photo: Courtesy of Tesla