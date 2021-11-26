Brussels Court Orders Ban On Uber Services

The Brussels Appeal Court ordered Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) to suspend its ride-hailing service in the Belgian capital, CNBC reports.

A 2015 ban on private individuals offering taxi services also applies to professional drivers as per the court.

Uber said the decision goes against the European Commission’s digital and green ambitions.

The Brussels government agreed to reform the region’s taxi and private car industry following driver protests.

The court also penalized Uber €0.30 million ($0.34 million).

Price Action: UBER shares traded lower by 5.68% at $39.61 on the last check Friday.