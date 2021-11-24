 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Russia Compels Apple, Google, Meta, Twitter To Build Official Presence In Country By 2022
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 24, 2021 6:54am   Comments
Share:
Russia Compels Apple, Google, Meta, Twitter To Build Official Presence In Country By 2022

Russia has warned to restrict or even ban some significant technology companies if they are not "officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021," Reuters reports. The state wants foreign social media giants with more than 500,000 daily users to open offices in Russia since a new law took effect on July 1.

  • The country issued the diktat for American companies like Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google, Facebook rebranded Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR), Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL), and others like Telegram and TikTok. 
  • Russia's state communications regulator Roskomnadzor earlier disclosed that the country had taken steps in 2021 to support and promote its domestic tech sector over Silicon Valley alternatives.
  • Russia proposed taxes on foreign-owned digital services, tax cuts for domestic IT firms, and requiring smartphones, computers, and other devices bought in Russia to offer users Russian software on start-up.
  • Price Action: AAPL shares traded lower by 0.12% at $161.22 in the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GOOG + GOOGL)

The Reasons For Tesla's Latest Surge: Is It The Time For New All-Time Highs?
Nintendo- And Google-Backed Niantic Valued At $9B As Metaverse Play
10 Communication Services Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Mizuho Turns Bullish On Micron Technology
Mizuho Bumps Up Western Digital Price Target By 36% On Improving Demand Trends From Amazon, Google
'This Is How You Pump A SPAC, Son:' Google Shows Meme Featuring Trump, Ackman Instead Of Logo On DWAC Page
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs TikTokGovernment News Regulations Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com