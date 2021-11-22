Why ISpecimen's Stock Is Soaring Today

ISpecimen Inc (NASDAQ: ISPC) is trading higher Monday after the company announced it has been contracted to support new advanced research on COVID-19 seeking insights on its transmissibility, variants, outcomes and testing validity among multiple population segments.

ISpecimen's work on COVID-19 began immediately after the outbreak last year when it began helping researchers monitor antibody development for possible guidance on immunity.

Over the last ten months, the company has partnered with multiple research and health care organizations on a range of diverse projects requiring a variety of COVID-19 samples.

"COVID-19 has claimed more than 5 million lives, and it will require a lot of additional research to control the pandemic and improve society’s ability to contend with future outbreaks of infectious diseases. We embrace the challenge and are gratified that researchers are coming to us for the specific biospecimens they need from the types of patients they’re focusing on," said Christopher Ianelli, founder and CEO of ISpecimen.

ISpecimen is a technology-driven company focused on connecting life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues and living cells for their research, with the available biospecimens.

ISPC Price Action: ISpecimen has traded as low as $4.75 over a 52-week period. It's making new 52-week highs during Monday's trading session.

The stock was up 120.10% at $10.85 at time of publication.