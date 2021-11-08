Why Are GlobalFoundries Shares Trading Lower Today?
- The Pentagon plans to place up to $2 billion in rush orders by early March for customized semiconductors used in weapons like the B-2 bomber before the shut down of production line, Bloomberg reports.
- Globalfoundries Inc (NASDAQ: GFS) sold the factory in Fishkill, New York, that produced the specialized chips used in GPS-dependent systems to ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ: ON). The new owner will not make any more of them.
- The Defense Department is confronting its looming supply crunch amid a global chip crisis used in consumer items from mobile phones to autonomous vehicles, markets where GlobalFoundries is expanding its production.
- The Pentagon would place an initial $885 million by December 15 with U.S. contractors. The Pentagon would have to place the remainder of the $2 billion in orders by March 3, the report added.
- “For certain programs and technologies, we are meeting the DoD’s needs by manufacturing large volumes of chips sufficient for the lifetime of the program,” GlobalFoundries said.
- “In other instances, we are partnering with the DoD to extend the lifecycle of certain technologies manufactured at Fab 10 by transitioning the manufacturing of their chips to other GF Fabs.”
- Price Action: GFS shares traded lower by 4.49% to $60.77 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
