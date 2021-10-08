 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Meituan Shares Gain On Reaching Antitrust Settlement
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2021 3:50pm   Comments
Share:
Meituan Shares Gain On Reaching Antitrust Settlement
  • Chinese food-delivery firm Meituan (OTC: MPNGF) paid a penalty of over $533 million for engaging in anticompetitive practices, the Wall Street Journal reports.
  • The State Administration for Market Regulation alleged Meituan's violating antimonopoly laws by effectively forcing merchants to sell exclusively on its platform, known as "er xuan yi," or "choose one out of two."
  • In April, China penalized Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) a record $2.8 billion or 4% to its domestic annual sales for engaging in the practice.
  • Meituan accepted the penalty "with sincerity," adding that it would refrain from the "er xuan yi" practice in the future.
  • The report added that China's antitrust regulator set the penalty at 3% of Meituan's total domestic revenue last year, equivalent to about $17.8 billion. It also ordered the firm to revamp its operations and submit compliance reports for the next three years.
  • Meituan will also have to return worth $200 million in "exclusivity deposits" to restaurants and supermarkets that sell food and other goods on its platform.
  • Shares of Meituan have shed ~43% from their February record high and now have a market capitalization of ~$200 billion.
  • Price Action: MPNGF shares traded higher by 4.73% at $34.10 on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (MPNGF)

Why Are DiDi Shares Trading Lower Thursday?
Baidu Launches Apollo Go Trial In Shanghai
Kingsoft Cloud Stock Gains After 42% Q2 Revenue Growth; Issues Robust Q3 Outlook
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Government News Regulations Legal Movers Tech Media Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com