Lawmakers Pitch FTC To Rein Facebook, YouTube For Safety Of Children
- Three U.S. Democratic lawmakers on Friday urged the Federal Trade Commission to ensure technology companies comply with policy changes for protecting young people online, Reuters reports.
- The tech companies include Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) YouTube, and ByteDance Ltd's TikTok.
- The letter from Senator Ed Markey and Representatives Kathy Castor and Lori Trahan cited recent commitments by the companies amid growing concern by lawmakers about young people online.
- The FTC admitted, "obligation to ensure that powerful technology platforms comply with their public statements and policies on children's and teen's privacy."
- Related Content: Facebook Whistleblower Reveals Identity, Accuses Company Of 'Betrayal Of Democracy'
- Price Action: FB shares traded higher by 0.36% at $330.37 on the last check Friday.
- Image by Tumisu from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs TikTokGovernment News Regulations Tech Media Best of Benzinga