Fremont Police Department Announces New Tesla for Vehicle Fleet

Several police departments have been experimenting with Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicles in their lineups. The cars are fast, require very little maintenance and have a much lower cost of ownership over the lifetime of the vehicle compared to a gas car.

Now as shared by Tesmanian, the Fremont Police Department in California has added a new Tesla to its fleet: a new Model Y crossover. An earlier trial run with the Tesla Model 3 showed the department it could save big bucks running a Tesla as an official police vehicle.

Today, @FremontPD announced the deployment of a #Tesla Model Y to its #police fleet. The Department’s fleet of #hybrid and electric cars features over forty vehicles and four charging stations. Learn more by visiting https://t.co/SxKafgElHK. pic.twitter.com/LyCVJAS2kV

— Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) September 22, 2021

The department is also using hybrid vehicles in an effort to lower its carbon footprint. The station has four chargers installed to charge up the EVs between shifts.

According to the purchasing document, the vehicle cost the department $60,284.08 after taxes and fees. The Model Y be available for the public and media to check out on Oct. 1, 2021, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at the Fremont Main Library.

Photo courtesy of Fremont Police Department.