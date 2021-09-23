OraSure Secures $13.6M BARDA Funding For InteliSwab COVID-19 Test 510(k) Clearance and CLIA Waiver
- The Biomedical Advanced Research Development Authority (BARDA) will provide up to $13.6 million in funding to OraSure Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: OSUR).
- The fund is related to obtain 510(k) clearance and Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) waiver for OraSure's InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test from the FDA.
- Related Content: OraSure Secures $205M Contract For OTC COVID-19 Tests.
- InteliSwab is a simple test that uses an integrated swab to self-collect a sample from the lower nostrils.
- The result appears right on the test stick within 30 minutes, with no instruments, batteries, smartphone, or laboratory analysis needed.
- It has three FDA Emergency Use Authorizations for professional point-of-care use, prescription home use, and OTC use.
- With FDA 510(k) clearance, InteliSwab can continue to be marketed without a public health emergency declaration.
- Following 510(k) clearance, the Company will pursue a CLIA waiver for InteliSwab, ensuring the test can continue to be performed by an untrained user outside the laboratory setting.
- Price Action: OSUR stock is up 0.18% at $11.21 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusGovernment News Health Care Financing Small Cap General