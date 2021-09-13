 Skip to main content

Why Are Alibaba Shares Trading Lower Today?
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 13, 2021 11:25am   Comments
Why Are Alibaba Shares Trading Lower Today?
  • Chinese regulators ordered Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) owned fintech giant Ant Group to split Alipay create a separate app for its loans business, Financial Times reports.
  • The CreditTech unit, which includes the two units, accounted for 39% of the group’s revenues in the first half of 2020.
  • China seeks to end big tech’s monopoly power that came from their control of data.
  • China also wants Ant to turn over the user data that underpins its lending decisions to a new credit scoring joint-venture that would be partly state-owned.
  • China previously ordered Ant to divide the back end of its two lending businesses, Huabei, similar to a traditional credit card, and Jiebei, which made small unsecured loans, from the rest of its financial offerings and invite outside shareholders.
  • Additionally, China warned internet firms against blocking links to rival services, reaffirming Beijing’s order for online giants from Alibaba, Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY), ByteDance Ltd to destroy walls around their platforms, Bloomberg reports.
  • Price Action: BABA shares traded lower by 1.37% at $165.80 in the market session on the last check Monday.

