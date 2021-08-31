 Skip to main content

Tencent Terminates Exclusive Music Copyright Agreements Post Government Crackdown: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2021 12:34pm   Comments
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) has ended all exclusive music copyright agreements after Chinese regulators barred it from such deals last month, Reuters reports from the gaming company's WeChat account.
  • The State Administration Of Market Regulation recently ordered Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE: TME) to surrender its exclusive rights to music labels, penalizing the company.
  • Tencent reportedly held over 80% of the exclusive music library resources, which fueled anticompetitive concerns.
  • Price Action: TCEHY shares traded higher by 5.3% at $61.4, and TME shares traded higher by 2.64% at $8.74 on the last check Tuesday.

