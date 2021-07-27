 Skip to main content

Tencent Halts WeChat Registrations Till Early August Amid China's Regulatory Crackdown: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 2:59pm   Comments
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) suspended new user registrations for its WeChat services as it undergoes a technical security upgrade under relevant laws and regulations, Bloomberg reports.
  • Lately, China has issued strict regulations online education industry and food delivery.
  • Tencent aims to resume new WeChat registrations around early Aug.
  • WeChat is China's one-stop shop for everything from hailing a cab to ordering meals and paying utility bills. It has over one billion users.
  • Price action: TCEHY shares traded lower by 5.15% at $57.08.
  • Photo by guangpeng from Pixabay

