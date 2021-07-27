Tencent Halts WeChat Registrations Till Early August Amid China's Regulatory Crackdown: Bloomberg
- Tencent Holdings Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) suspended new user registrations for its WeChat services as it undergoes a technical security upgrade under relevant laws and regulations, Bloomberg reports.
- Lately, China has issued strict regulations online education industry and food delivery.
- Tencent aims to resume new WeChat registrations around early Aug.
- WeChat is China's one-stop shop for everything from hailing a cab to ordering meals and paying utility bills. It has over one billion users.
- Price action: TCEHY shares traded lower by 5.15% at $57.08.
- Photo by guangpeng from Pixabay
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Bloomberg Briefs ChinaGovernment News Regulations Tech Best of Benzinga