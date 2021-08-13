Twitter's India Head Relocates To New Role In US: TechCrunch
- Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) India's head Manish Maheshwari relocated to assume a new role in San Francisco as Senior Director, Revenue Strategy and Operations, TechCrunch reports.
- Maheshwari assumed the role in India in April 2019.
- He was embroiled in police cases in at least two Indian states, Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, on Twitter's behalf for allegedly hurting the sentiments of people in the South Asian market.
- Twitter had also faced flak in India for allowing tweets deemed "inappropriate" by the ruling government and labeling its official tweets misleading.
- Price Action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.28% at $64.77 on the last check Friday.
