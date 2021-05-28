 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

India Accuse Twitter Of 'Dictating Terms' in Largest Democracy: Bloomberg
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 28, 2021 6:59am   Comments
Share:
India Accuse Twitter Of 'Dictating Terms' in Largest Democracy: Bloomberg
  • India has accused Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) of dominating and maligning the democratic country to conceal their wrongdoings, Bloomberg reports.
  • Twitter had previously accused Indian officials of threatening them.
  • Earlier this week, the police raided Twitter’s New Delhi premises to deliver an inquiry notice regarding the social media company’s labeling of posts “manipulated media” by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) leading members.
  • The members had reportedly tweeted documents supporting the opponent’s exploitation of the pandemic for political gain.
  • Twitter labeled the tweets as “synthetic and manipulated media” amid opponent Congress Party’s similar claims.
  • India has blamed Twitter for not complying with the IT rules.
  • The Indian government blamed Twitter’s reluctance to set up a locally-based grievance and redress mechanism despite earning significant revenue from the country.
  • India’s hugely protested February IT regulations mandate appointing representatives for grievance redressal by Twitter, Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and YouTube, Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB), and its WhatsApp messaging platform.
  • WhatsApp has prosecuted the government, citing user privacy infringement.
  • Price action: TWTR shares traded higher by 0.03% at $58.1 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Russia Penalizes TikTok RUB 1.5M For Illegal Content: Reuters
Juan Williams Exits Role As Liberal Voice On Fox News' 'The Five': What You Need To Know
Pinterest Boards The Video Train
Russia Penalizes Twitter RUB 7M For Retaining Illegal Content: Reuters
Trump Tried To Bribe A Senator To Drop Probe Of Patriots' Spygate Scandal: ESPN Report
Facebook Unit WhatsApp Sues Indian Government Over New Privacy Rules In Unusual Move
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg BriefsNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com