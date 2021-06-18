 Skip to main content

Indian Police Summons Twitter Head For Communal Hatred Video Scandal: Reuters
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 18, 2021 3:35pm   Comments
  • Ghaziabad (in the state of Uttar Pradesh, India) police summoned Twitter Inc’s (NYSE: TWTR) top Indian official Manish Maheshwari to explain for failing to stop the spread of a video that allegedly incited communal tension between Hindu and Muslim, Reuters reports.
  • The scandal follows the Indian government’s clash with Twitter over non-compliance with new IT rules. As a result, Twitter will be liable to punishment under any law.
  • Twitter needed to appoint a chief compliance officer, a nodal officer, and a resident grievance officer under the rules. However, the three positions were currently open on Twitter based on LinkedIn.
  • Twitter acknowledged that it had appointed an interim chief compliance officer.
  • The police ordered Maheshwari to appear within seven days of the receipt of the summons.
  • Twitter reportedly failed to counter hatred perpetrated by specific Twitter handles.
  • Indian IT minister Ravi Shankar Prasad criticized Twitter for inaction.
  • Price action: TWTR shares traded lower by 0.39% at $60.49 on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs ReutersNews Tech Media

