Microsoft Formally Opposes Amazon's NSA Cloud Computing Contract Win
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) protested with the Government Accountability Office on Jul. 21 against the National Security Agency award of a cloud computing contract.
- It challenged NSA's decision to award the $10 billion contract to Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).
- The NSA will respond to the protest as per appropriate federal regulations, a spokesman stated, CNBC reports.
- Amazon Web Services challenged the NSA when Microsoft won the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract in 2019, alleging President Donald Trump's bias.
- The Department of Defense canceled the JEDI contract because the Microsoft-Amazon brawl announced a new multi-vendor contract known as the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability.
- The NSA JEDI cloud contract aimed to modernize the Pentagon's IT operations for services rendered over as many as ten years.
