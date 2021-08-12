 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Microsoft Formally Opposes Amazon's NSA Cloud Computing Contract Win
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2021 4:04pm   Comments
Share:
Microsoft Formally Opposes Amazon's NSA Cloud Computing Contract Win
  • Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFTprotested with the Government Accountability Office on Jul. 21 against the National Security Agency award of a cloud computing contract.
  • It challenged NSA's decision to award the $10 billion contract to Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN).
  • The NSA will respond to the protest as per appropriate federal regulations, a spokesman stated, CNBC reports.
  • Amazon Web Services challenged the NSA when Microsoft won the Joint Enterprise Defense Infrastructure contract in 2019, alleging President Donald Trump's bias.
  • The Department of Defense canceled the JEDI contract because the Microsoft-Amazon brawl announced a new multi-vendor contract known as the Joint Warfighter Cloud Capability.
  • The NSA JEDI cloud contract aimed to modernize the Pentagon's IT operations for services rendered over as many as ten years.
  • Price Action: MSFT shares traded higher by 0.98% at $289.76on the last check Thursday.
  • Photo by efes via Wikimedia

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + MSFT)

Defiance ETFs CIO Explains Her 'Very Bullish' Crypto Outlook
Microsoft Pushes Up Toward All-Time High, Options Traders Place Their Bets
Amazon Fleet Management Provider EO Going Public Via SPAC: What Investors Should Know
Elon Musk Takes Digs At Blue Origin, Amazon CEO: Jeff Bezos Would Have Been 'On Pluto' If 'Lobbying And Lawyers' Worked
Elon Musk Fires At Tesla Rival Rivian: Recommend They Get First Plant Working Before Jumping On Second
ARK Invest: Cryptocurrencies Now Trade More Volume Than FAANG Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsGovernment News Regulations Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com