NanoVibronix Applies For CMS Reimbursement Code For Its Ultrasound Devices In Efforts to Expand Addressable Market
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2021 3:26pm   Comments
  • NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) completed the application process with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) to receive a reimbursement code for its UroShield and PainShield Plus devices.
  • UroShield is already reimbursable in government health institutions, which is included on the Federal Supply Schedule.
  • Original PainShield, the predecessor to PainShield Plus, is already reimbursable under the unique HCPCS code K1004. 
  • UroShield is an ultrasound-based product designed to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm on indwelling urinary catheters and increase antibiotic efficacy, ultimately reducing the incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI). 
  • UroShield is also intended to decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.
  • PainShield Plus also utilizes ultrasound therapy to treat pain and various soft tissue injuries without ultrasound gels. 
  • Price Action: NAOV shares are up 20.1% at $2.45 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

