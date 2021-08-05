NanoVibronix Applies For CMS Reimbursement Code For Its Ultrasound Devices In Efforts to Expand Addressable Market
- NanoVibronix Inc (NASDAQ: NAOV) completed the application process with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid (CMS) to receive a reimbursement code for its UroShield and PainShield Plus devices.
- UroShield is already reimbursable in government health institutions, which is included on the Federal Supply Schedule.
- Original PainShield, the predecessor to PainShield Plus, is already reimbursable under the unique HCPCS code K1004.
- UroShield is an ultrasound-based product designed to prevent bacterial colonization and biofilm on indwelling urinary catheters and increase antibiotic efficacy, ultimately reducing the incidence of catheter-associated urinary tract infections (CAUTI).
- UroShield is also intended to decrease pain and discomfort associated with urinary catheter use.
- PainShield Plus also utilizes ultrasound therapy to treat pain and various soft tissue injuries without ultrasound gels.
- Price Action: NAOV shares are up 20.1% at $2.45 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
